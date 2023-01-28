Fabrizio Romano says reported Spurs target Ben Brereton Diaz is Villarreal-bound











Tottenham Hotspur were one of the Premier League clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Ben Brereton Diaz.

In November, 90Min reported that Spurs were monitoring the Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker.

As well as Tottenham, the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United and Everton were eyeing Brereton Diaz.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There was also a lot of interest from the continent.

The likes of Sevilla, Ajax, Union Berlin, Atalanta, Sassuolo and Salernitana were all mentioned as suitors.

The 23-year-old’s contract runs out in the summer, so the opportunity of a great bargain was there.

However, no Premier League club will be getting their hands on Brereton Diaz this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that La Liga side Villarreal have struck an agreement for him to join in the summer.

The transfer insider confirmed that ‘Premier League clubs were tracking him too’, but to no avail.

Ben Brereton Díaz has full agreement to join Villarreal in June as free agent — deal sealed and completed. 🚨🟡🤝🏻 #Villarreal



Premier League clubs were tracking him too but Brereton will join Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/JtWqhIfd8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Admittedly, Tottenham have already got themselves a new forward in the January transfer window.

Arnaut Danjuma will spend the rest of the season on loan with Spurs, who also have an option to buy.

However, Brereton Diaz would’ve been a decent shout for Tottenham, considering his talent, age, and low price tag.

The 6ft 1in ace has 10 goals and four assists for Blackburn this season, as well as four goals from 17 Chile caps.

A number of fans on Twitter have even compared him to the likes of Harry Kane, Thierry Henry, and Erling Haaland.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sadly it’s not meant to be for Tottenham and all other English suitors.

The ‘extraordinary‘ Brereton Diaz will be off to Spain.