Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid trying to sign experienced Liverpool player











Real Madrid are having discussions inside the club about signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino this summer.

Firmino is out of contract with the Reds and has had his big Anfield sent off already. However, as yet, there has been no mention of a concrete destination for the Brazilian.

A number of clubs have been linked, including Barcelona. But now, according to Romano, Real Madrid are also considering making a pitch to land Firmino on a free.

Taking to his Twitter account, Romano confirmed an exclusive piece of news around Firmino and Madrid. In his tweet, he claims Firmino is being discussed internally by those at Madrid.

Real Madrid want Roberto Firmino

It does seem strange that Liverpool want to move on a player who is attracting interest from such big clubs.

The likes of Madrid and Barcelona being keen suggests that Firmino very much still has a lot to offer.

Liverpool will, of course, be moving his £180k-a-week wages off the books. And after splashing out on Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, they are looking towards the future.

Madrid would be a big move for Firmino at this stage. They clearly see something in him and it would be just typical if he moves to Spain and enjoys huge success.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

A class act

Roberto Firmino is a quality footballer with plenty still in the tank. So while Madrid’s interest is a bit of a surprise, we shouldn’t be all that shocked either.

The Brazilian has shown time and again just how good he is and he even got himself on the scoresheet in his final game at Anfield.

On a free, there won’t be too many better than Firmino available this summer. And if Madrid are to come in with a contract, then he’ll surely find it hard to say no.