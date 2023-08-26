Fabrizio Romano says ‘rapid’ striker has ‘already accepted’ Everton move

Everton are seemingly looking to bring in more reinforcements up front before the transfer window shuts next week.

The Toffees have already made several attacking signings this summer. Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison are all on board at Goodison Park.

However, Everton are yet to bring in a new senior striker. And with Dominic Calvert-Lewin being on the sidelines again, the Toffees really need to get a move over the line.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to X with an update about one key Everton target, Beto of Udinese.

The transfer insider says the Toffees and the Zebrette will discuss a deal for the Portuguese striker today.

Everton have made a £25.8million proposal for Beto, but Udinese apparently want “a bit more”.

The structure of the deal and add-ons could play a big part in getting a deal over the line, added Romano.

Player-side, Everton are in a good place. Apparently Beto has “already accepted the move” to Goodison.

Our view

Everton need a focal point up front, and Beto certainly seems to tick a lot of boxes for Sean Dyche’s side.

Standing 6ft 3in and strongly built, the 25-year-old is a physically imposing player who wins a lot of aerial duels.

As per The Athletic, Beto ‘is a very direct option who likes to dribble and generates lots of danger in the box.’

Meanwhile, Breaking the Lines have noted how he ‘is physically strong and can dominate in the air, but he has also displayed comfort with the ball at his feet and can make rapid surges towards goal.’

Let’s see what happens in the coming days – maybe hours – but things seem to be on the right track for Everton.