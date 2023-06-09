Arsenal have been heavily linked with Orkun Kokcu over the past few years, including this summer.

Back in 2020, Voetbal International claimed the Gunners had been eyeing the Feyenoord ace “for a long time”.

More recently, Rudy Galetti claimed Arsenal had Kokcu in their sights for a potential move this year.

Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Gunners are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield ranks, so he’d have been a good shout for them.

As well as Arsenal, a host of other clubs have been linked with the 22-year-old, including Tottenham.

However, it looks as though Arsenal – and Spurs – have failed to get their hands on Kokcu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turkey international is now likely heading to Benfica.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say “final details then… here we go” on the move.

It’s a shame Arsenal have missed out on Kokcu, particularly such a low fee. A player of his quality – the ‘perfect‘ midfielder – for £25.5million is a snip.

At the same time, you have to hand it to Benfica. They have a great track record of signing amazing talents and turning them into world-class players.

They give players ample game time, including in the Champions League, as well as the opportunity to win silverware.

Benfica won the Portuguese title this year and will be in pot 1 of Europe’s premier club competition next term.

Then, when the opportunity arises, players get sold for a huge profit, having gone to another level.

Maybe in the next couple of years, Kokcu will be an even better player, and we might see him again on the rumour mill.

In the meantime, Arsenal will have to look elsewhere. They shouldn’t have any issues in doing so, as they’ll have huge pull.