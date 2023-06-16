Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle are in talks over Wolves prodigy

Newcastle United are reportedly trying to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers talent Leo Shahar.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that the Magpies are in talks over the 16-year-old.

Newcastle are seemingly looking to bolster their ranks both in the first team and at youth level.

Shahar is a highly-rated young defender who has been making waves for club and country.

Last season, he made 15 outings for Wolves Under-18s, and he has also won 10 caps for England’s Under-16s.

The young right-back lifted the Development Cup with the Young Lions in February this year.

The Wolves media team spoke to club head of development Darren Ryan about Shahar in March.

“Every time I watch him playing for England he looks comfortable within the environment.

“We know how good he is technically and, yes, there are things he needs to improve on.

“But the more camps he’s on and the more call-ups he’s getting, the more comfortable he’s looking.

“His performances are really consistent with the under-18s and he’s getting opportunities now to train with the 21s on the school release days.

“It’s great to go and see him in that environment with some of the best players in the country.”

Our view

Shahar looks like a very talented player who could have an exciting future in the game.

With Newcastle looking to bring in top talents in their academy, Shahar certainly looks like a good shout.

The fact he’s getting opportunities with the Under-21s at Wolves despite being just 16 is testament to his potential.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.

It would be great to see him make the step up to the Under-21s permanently next season, whether it be for Wolves or for Newcastle.