Fabrizio Romano says no chance Marcelo Gallardo takes Leeds job as it stands











Fabrizio Romano has appeared to rule yet another name out of the running to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United.

The Whites are due to play Manchester United today for the second time in a few days. A 2-2 draw last time out has boosted Leeds’ hopes of going one better this time.

Leeds come up against United once again without a manager. Since Jesse Marsch was sacked, Victor Orta has been unable to tie down his new man. This, despite a number of big names being linked.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

However, as the names seem to dwindle down to a smaller list, Fabrizio Romano has said that one man who won’t be taking the job right now is Argentinian coach, Marcelo Gallardo. Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano said he believes the former River Plate manager has no interest in the job right now.

“Personally, I’d go for former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, I think he would be an amazing choice and a top coach in my opinion, but at the moment he has no intention to accept a job at Leeds,” Romano said.

Reports just a few days back had claimed Leeds were planning on making another move for Gallardo. But it seems, for now anyway, he is content in taking a break from football.

TBR’s View: Leeds could end up panicking with new manager

The problem with being turned down by a number of names is that in the end, a club can end up panicking and making a rash appointment.

Leeds seem to be well down the line with trying to get someone in, but as yet, there doesn’t seem to be anyone quite willing to take the job on.

Gallardo would be a fine appointment. But as Romano says, the Whites are struggling to convince him and that could cause an issue.