Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City ready to sell £60m Arsenal target











Manchester City are now prepared to sell Joao Cancelo this summer, amid reports Arsenal could make a move to sign him.

Cancelo has spent the best part of this season out on loan with Bayern Munich after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City.

And after that loan spell ended this weekend, Fabrizio Romano now claims that Bayern won’t be triggering a £60m option to buy him, with City now ready to listen to other offers.

Taking to Twitter just now, Romano confirmed that Bayern won’t be paying up for Cancelo. At the same time, he claims Arsenal are one of the clubs who appreciate the Portuguese star. And in essence, Bayern’s decision could have left the door wide open for the Gunners.

Arsenal could raid Man City again

After selling both Jesus and Zinchenko to the Gunners last summer, it would be surprising to see City sell yet more talent this year.

Cancelo seems to have gone from being one of the best in the world to being completely outcast. Something has clearly gone awry for him and it looks like a move away is needed.

For Arsenal, Cancelo would appear to be a good signing. He can play botn full-back positions and is a master of playing the ‘hybrid’ role we are now seeing deployed at other clubs.

City paid £60m for Cancelo back in 2019. It’s more than likely, then, that they’ll want a similar amount in return.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cancelo can shine again

Sometimes in football a player just needs a fresh start and it could well be the case with Joao Cancelo.

You don’t simply become a bad player overnight and he might well thrive under Mikel Arteta, who he knows well from his time at City.

Arsenal and City both face big summers this year. If the Gunners can somehow snap Cancelo up, then that is a huge coup really.