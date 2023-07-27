Arsenal have been linked with AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze at various times over the past few years.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Gunners have been credited with an interest more recently too.

For instance, Calciomercato reported in June that Arsenal were still among the clubs hoping to sign Chukwueze.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Several years ago, the Gunners actually came close to signing the Nigeria international.

Chukwueze spoke to El Periodico Mediterraneo earlier this year about his failed move to the Emirates Stadium.

He said he flew to London to sign for Arsenal following the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in Chile in 2015.

The Gunners wanted to sign him, but the deal collapsed as they couldn’t agree a deal with his club in Nigeria.

Now, it looks like it’s too late for Arsenal to sign Chukwueze.

The 24-year-old attacking talent has signed for AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chukwueze has reportedly penned a deal until the summer of 2028 and an announcement should come soon.

Our view

While the outcome of this transfer story has appeared settled for quite a while now, it’s still a shame for Arsenal.

The Gunners have had their eye on Chukwueze for quite a while now, and Arsene Wenger nearly signed him.

That said, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not much of a blow for Arsenal.

The Gunners have put together a world-class squad and the optimism around the club and the fanbase is high.

It looks like it’ll be a very exciting season for Arsenal, and the opportunity to win silverware is certainly there.