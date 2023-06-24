Liverpool are still on the market for a new midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Nicolo Barella is a player they really appreciate.

The Reds had a really poor campaign last time, didn’t they? After their Community Shield win, everyone felt they’d challenge for the Premier League title again, but they didn’t even make the top four.

Jurgen Klopp is really keen to strengthen his side now, and Romano has claimed on GiveMeSport that Barella is a player Liverpool like.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Nicolo Barella

Liverpool have needed reinforcements in midfield for about two years now.

The Reds didn’t address the issue last summer and it cost them. Klopp knows he can’t make the same mistake again, and they’ve already done some good business.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this month, and the Argentine is a very good player. He has the potential to be a brilliant midfielder for the Reds, but they need at least one more new signing in the middle of the park.

Among all the names linked with a move to Anfield is Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool really do appreciate him.

However, the Reds are yet to decide if the Italian is the kind of player they want right now.

Romano said: “The reported fee of £50 million for Barella is not going to be enough for any club to sign him. Inter want way more than this and it is not going to be an easy negotiation in any case.

“For Liverpool, he is appreciated yes, but they are not sure yet that this is the kind of player they need.

“Let’s see in the next days or weeks.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool definitely need one more addition in central midfield, they could even do with two.

Barella would be outstanding for that role. The 26-year-old had an amazing campaign with Inter, helping them reach the final of the Champions League.

He is one of the best midfielders in Italy right now, and he is at the stage of his career where he’s ready to make that big jump to reach the next level.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will make a move to sign him this summer.