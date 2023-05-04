Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool feel they can 'close the deal' for top midfielder











Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool and their pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds recently pulled the plug on a move for Jude Bellingham and are now looking for alternatives.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a sensational season, winning the World Cup with Argentina and shining for Brighton.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Now, it looks as though Liverpool are making good progress in pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has claimed that the Reds fancy their chances of landing Mac Allister.

“I can tell you that Liverpool feel they are making progress in the negotiation to sign Alexis Mac Allister,” said Romano.

“They presented their project to the player side so Liverpool had direct meeting to present their project to Alexis Mac Allister.

“They are going to push on the player side and then they feel that they can close the deal with Brighton. So the point is the player.

“But Liverpool are going to push in the next weeks for Alexis Mac Allister.”

Romano also claimed that two of Liverpool’s competitors in the race for the Argentine now seem to be trailing.

Mac Allister is reportedly not a priority for Chelsea, while Manchester United aren’t able to close the deal because of the club sale situation.

“Liverpool want to take advantage of that,” continued Romano. “And they presented their project to Mac Allister.

“So they want to get the deal done for Alexis Mac Allister, let’s see how the negotiation will continue in the next weeks.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

‘He didn’t make mistakes’

Liverpool need to completely overhaul their midfield this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

With that in mind, you can understand why Liverpool would rather spend £120million or so on two or three players.

Mac Allister wouldn’t be a bad shout for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds by any means.

He clearly has what it takes to impress at the highest level, and has a lot of Premier League experience.

And at just 24 years of age, he is still young and only just starting to approach his peak years.

Mac Allister played a huge role in helping Argentina win their first World Cup since 1986.

“He was one of the best players at the World Cup,” Roberto De Zerbi told the Brighton website last year.

“His style of play was clear, he didn’t make mistakes, he understood the play.”