Liverpool apparently made a call to Southampton yesterday to ask about Romeo Lavia after Moises Caicedo rejected them in favour of Chelsea.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claimed on The Daily Briefing that Chelsea and Liverpool are still in the race to sign Caicedo as well as Saints’ ‘strong‘ midfield star Lavia.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

After Moises Caicedo rejected them, Liverpool called Southampton for Romeo Lavia

Yesterday was a crazy day for Liverpool and Chelsea fans, wasn’t it?

Reds supporters woke up convinced that they were going to sign Moises Caicedo after their club reached an agreement with Brighton for the midfielder.

Reports even claimed that Caicedo was getting ready to travel to Merseyside for a medical yesterday, but all of a sudden, the Ecuador international changed his mind.

Romano revealed yesterday that Caicedo informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea. Football Transfers then claimed the Brighton man has rejected the Reds.

The Italian journalist has now claimed that on Friday afternoon, after Caicedo had informed them of his decision, Liverpool made a call to Southampton regarding Romeo Lavia.

Romano said: “Caicedo wants to go to Chelsea, he said that to Liverpool directly and in a very clear way on Friday around lunchtime, when it seemed that everything was set for him to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

“Chelsea have also sent a new bid on Friday night to Southampton for Romeo Lavia, but again let’s wait for Caicedo before seeing the end of the Lavia story because Liverpool also called Southampton on Friday afternoon regarding the 19-year-old.

“Chelsea consider Lavia a separate deal from Caicedo, but Liverpool have been in the mix all day too. Southampton will not sell Lavia for less than £50m, they’ve been clear on that.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

TBR View:

Before this whole transfer saga began, everyone was looking forward to watching Liverpool take on Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

However, the big battle between the two clubs is happening off the pitch right now.

Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on both Caicedo and Lavia at the moment, but it has to be said that the Blues seem the favourites as things stand, especially after they agreed a deal to sign the Southampton man yesterday.

This has been a dramatic transfer saga, and we won’t be surprised at all if there are more twists and turns later today.