Fabrizio Romano says Leeds United have just made new signing

Leeds United have already got one player through the door today, and now a second one has reportedly arrived.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Whites have just got the signing of Glen Kamara over the line.

The transfer insider took to X to report that the Rangers ace has “just signed as new Leeds United player”.

Credit to Leeds for pulling off yet another impressive signing this summer.

Kamara will be an amazing addition to the Elland Road ranks.

He is a ‘world-class‘ player who has impressed at the highest level.

Kamara has played in the Champions League, the Europa League, and at Euro 2020.

He has also won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers – stopping a Celtic 10-in-a-row charge – and the Scottish Cup.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

Kamara is one of multiple Leeds signings who wouldn’t look out of place in an ambitious Premier League team.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, Joel Piroe, Djed Spence and Ilia Gruev have already joined the Whites this summer.

That all these players come to a club that’s currently in the Championship speaks volumes as to Leeds’ pull and confidence in returning to the top flight.