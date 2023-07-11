Fabrizio Romano says Leeds on verge of signing ‘exciting’ talent

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the summer.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim the Whites are close to signing Aberdeen’s Lewis Pirie.

The transfer insider claimed that the teenage forward will undergo a medical with Leeds on Wednesday.

Pirie will then pen a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, added Romano.

Leeds reportedly agreed a deal worth £200,000 with Aberdeen for the 16-year-old.

Our view

Leeds are currently in a state of limbo as they await EFL ratification of the 49ers Enterprisers takeover.

In addition, with the Whites dropping to the Championship, there have been a lot of outgoings.

At least Daniel Farke is now at the helm to help Leeds get their pre-season preparations under way.

In terms of signings, it’s good to see Pirie closing in on a move to Elland Road. He’s a top talent.

Last season, he scored over 50 goals for club and country, highlighting what a great prospect he is.

Former Dons manager Jim Goodwin described Pirie as an “exciting prospect” in the Press & Journal last year.

At the same time, Pirie is almost certainly not being earmarked for the senior team right away.

He’ll likely link up with the newly-promoted Leeds Under-21s, which would be a great achievement for a 16-year-old.

In addition, Aberdeen Live has also reported that Leeds are closing in on the signing of Hamilton talent Joshua McDonald.

We’re seeing some transfer movement at Leeds, and hopefully it won’t be too long before the takeover is ratified and senior signings start coming through the door.