Leeds United have made a number of top signings this summer and another one may be on the way soon.

Over the past few days, the Whites have been linked with a move for Tottenham defender Djed Spence.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano claimed Leeds and Spurs had reached an agreement over a loan switch for Spence.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, the transfer insider has taken to X once again with a further update, one that’s more good news for the Elland Road camp.

He claims that Spence is now ready to travel to Leeds and undergo his medical before joining the Whites on loan.

Romano added that Leeds would be paying a £1million loan fee, but there is no option or obligation to buy.

Our view

This is great news all round.

It’s great for Leeds because they get an absolutely ‘unbelievable‘ player who’s proven at Championship level.

Spence’s heroics for Nottingham Forest in 2021-22 cemented his reputation as one of the best youngsters in England.

It’s also great for Spence because he finally gets the chance to get his career back on track after joining a club whose manager at the time said right away that he wasn’t his signing.

For what it’s worth, a lack of option or obligation to buy suggests Tottenham may still see a future for him in their squad.