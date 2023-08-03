Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move to sign Goncalo Ramos this summer, but it looks like he’s about to move to PSG now.

The Magpies were absolutely sensational last season. They finished in the top four and will be in the Champions League this term, and Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his side.

Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have come in already, but if Fabrizio Romano’s update on X/Twitter is to be believed, Ramos will not be joining them at St James’ Park this summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle target Goncalo Ramos is about to join PSG

Goncalo Ramos has been linked with a move to Newcastle for over a year now.

The 22-year-old scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for Benfica last season. He even scored an impressive hat-trick for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar.

After missing out on his signature last summer, Football Transfers revealed a little over a month ago that the Magpies are still looking at Ramos, a player who is really admired by their recruitment team.

The Portugal international would’ve been brilliant for Newcastle, but Romano has revealed now that the striker looks set to move to the French capital to join Paris Saint-Germain in a huge deal.

The journalist tweeted: “Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on Gonçalo Ramos deal! Agreement very close, final details being sorted — it could completed this week.

“€80m (£68.8m) package fee to Benfica, add-ons included. Ramos agreed contract until June 2028. Here we go expected very soon.”

TBR View:

Ramos is a fantastic talent, and it is no surprise that he was a wanted man.

Newcastle’s interest over the last year has been very public, while Manchester United reportedly had him as a backup to Rasmus Hojlund this summer (Fabrizio Romano).

PSG, who need a new striker, have swooped in now, and it looks like they will get their man in the coming days.

As for Newcastle, it will be interesting to see who they’ll go after next as we enter the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.