Fabrizio Romano says ‘exciting’ Arsenal target has ‘accepted’ Gunners move

Arsenal are linked with a move for Jurrien Timber and Fabrizio Romano has provided a very exciting update on this possible transfer.

It was reported by David Ornstein that talks had begun between Arsenal and Ajax for Timber. The Dutchman is a solid defender who has already won three trophies in his career. Two of these were league titles.

Timber was also named the Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2022. Despite only being 22 years-old, he is no doubt one of the brightest defensive talents in Europe.

Timber, who currently plays for Ajax, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. Despite the links, no move happened.

With the Dutchman attracting interest from big Premier League sides, many fans in England are keeping an eye on any news around his future.

Thankfully, Romano tweeted an update on his future. He said: “Understand Arsenal are advancing on full agreement on personal terms with Jurrien Timber.

“The player has accepted to join Arsenal. Negotiations will follow between Ajax and Arsenal in the next hours and days. New bid expected soon.”

This is a big update for Arsenal. The fact that the ‘exciting‘ player has accepted the move emphasises that they are the frontrunners for the transfer.

A new bid coming in is standard in the modern transfer world as clubs try to lowball with their first bid. No doubt this will be resolved soon.

Timber is highly-rated by many. His Dutch team mate and Premier League winner Virgil Van Dijk is one who is a big fan. The Liverpool player called the centre-back a ‘great player‘.