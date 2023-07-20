Everton are reportedly very close to signing Arnaut Danjuma this summer after missing out on him in January.

The Toffees have had two campaigns where they’ve narrowly missed out on relegation. They can’t afford to have another poor season, and Sean Dyche is doing everything he can to get his side ready.

A new attacker is a priority for Everton, and Romano has just claimed on Twitter that Danjuma is set to be on his way to Goodison Park soon.

Fabrizio Romano says Everton have had a bid accepted for Arnaut Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma was one step away from joining Everton in January this year.

The talented forward, hailed as ‘wonderful’ by Alan Shearer (BBC Sport), had decided to leave Villarreal in the winter window, and Goodison Park seemed the likeliest destination. A move even looked imminent at one point, but things changed in the 11th hour.

Tottenham swooped in with an offer to sign Danjuma on loan, and the 26-year-old quickly agreed to move to North London. The hijack was an impressive one, and Toffees fans were left fuming.

After a disappointing spell in North London, Danjuma is now looking for another club, and Romano has revealed that Everton are back in the mix and a move will likely be done soon.

He tweeted: “Everton are closing in on Danjuma deal — understand bid has been accepted, here we go soon.

“Understand it’s gonna be loan move. Player believes Everton is best for his career. After January hijack the communication stayed open and now Everton have their player.”

TBR View:

Danjuma is a fantastic player to have for Everton.

The Dutchman can play on either flank, through the middle as a number nine or a second striker or even as an attacking midfielder if required.

That will give Dyche a lot of options next season, and he could well prove to be the difference between relegation and survival.

It will be interesting to see how Danjuma will fare if this deal finally does get over the line in the coming days.