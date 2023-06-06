Fabrizio Romano says European club do not want to pay for £15.5m Leeds star











The future of Leeds United star Diego Llorente is in doubt but the latest from Fabrizio Romano suggests that he may not move permanently to AS Roma.

The Spanish defender has been on loan at the Italian club this season. There is an option where Roma can pay a reported £15.5million for the Leeds star.

Llorente has made over 50 appearances for Leeds. During these appearances, the centre-back has managed to score four times.

At Roma, Llorente made 12 appearances from the club. He joined the club on loan in January 2023 on deadline day so has only been at the club for half a season.

Leeds will have to do a lot this summer to build their squad. They got relegated from the Championship and will be wanting to get straight back up.

Romano provided the latest update on Llorente. He tweeted: “AS Roma are happy with Diego Llorente but €18m buy clause from Leeds is now considered too expensive.”

Diego Llorente is clearly highly-rated by many. Speaking about the defender when he was manager, Marcelo Bielsa said: “He is a player who has a lot of ability in that sense as well as defensively.”

Meanwhile, former Spain boss Luis Enrique previously said the Leeds defender is “amongst the best” in La Roja’s setup/

Clearly, with him playing at a high level and with Roma happy with the player, it looks like he will not be playing in the Championship next season.

You can also understand why they think the £15.5million is too much for Llorente due to the small amount of games he has played.

