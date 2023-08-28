Fabrizio Romano says Bayern have now ‘formally approached’ Chelsea over their ‘unbelievable’ player

Bayern Munich are now pushing to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah before the window shuts on Friday in England.

The Blues defender is among a group of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave and it seems Bayern Munich are in the mix to sign him.

Chalobah has dropped away in the pecking order a bit but is admired by Thomas Tuchel in Munich.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

And after a week of rumours around Chalobah and Bayern, Fabrizio Romanon has now said that Bayern have indeed made a formal approach to Chelsea to sign Chalobah.

Taking to X tonight, Romano has said that Chelsea have rejected a loan proposal for Chalobah but are open to the permanent sale of the young defender.

Lauded for being an ‘unbelievable‘ defensive talent after breaking through with the Blues, it seems Chalobah’s time at The Bridge could be coming to an end.

Bayern, of course, have already raided England this summer to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Chalobah to Bayern is a huge move

Chelsea’s wild transfer strategy appears to be continuing here as they now look to selling off one of their better young players.

It seems odd, given they have made a point of landing young and up and coming stars in the window again.

For Chalobah, though, it’s a huge chance to get a massive move. Bayern are one of the world’s biggest clubs and any player would find it hard to say no.

If Chalobah does get this move, then it will be a big deal for a player who looked to be heading nowhere.