Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa on verge of another ‘extraordinary’ signing

Aston Villa are closing in on yet another outstanding signing in what has been an outstanding summer on the transfer front.

The Villans have already landed Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, world-class players who have been in demand.

Indeed, Diaby reportedly turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League to join Villa. That is testament to the Villans’ pull at present.

Now, Villa are set to make another high-profile signing in Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo.

Multiple outlets and sources have claimed that the Villans have struck a deal with Galatasaray over the 24-year-old.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Villa have agreed a £25million package with them for Zaniolo to join on an initial loan.

Indeed, head coach Okan Buruk has confirmed that Zaniolo “wants to play in the Premier League and we respect that”.

‘Everything is agreed now’

Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GiveMeSport, has now claimed that Villa’s deal for the Italian could be completed by today.

“Let’s see because they now are going to close the Zaniolo deal on Wednesday,” he said.

“This is going to be completed because the agreement with Galatasaray is done.

“It’s a loan with a buy option which could become mandatory during the season under certain conditions.

“The discussion was a bit long with Galatasaray on how to activate the clause, but everything is agreed now.

“The player will travel on Wednesday for medical tests and to sign the contract.”

Our view

Credit to Aston Villa for making all the right moves in the summer transfer window.

Zaniolo is a top player who’s yet to reach his prime. He has earned compliments from fans, managers and peers for most of his career.

The attacking talent has been deemed ‘extraordinary‘, a ‘world star‘, and a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘.

Admittedly, Zaniolo’s injury record over the years has been a bit worrying, but last season he was fine for the most part.

If all goes well, this could be a bargain for Villa in signing such an outstanding player for such a modest fee. And that will be further down the line, not now.