Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa are now considering a very late move for £32m Barcelona player

Aston Villa have had an eye-catching transfer window so far, and they may not be finished just yet.

Indeed, after signing the likes of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo already this summer, Villa may have one final trick up their sleeve.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are now weighing up a very late move for Clement Lenglet.

The £32m Barcelona defender could be a very handy addition at Villa Park.

The Frenchman is bound to be a player Unai Emery knows well after his exploits in La Liga in recent years, and as a left-footed centre-back, he’d provide great cover after a potential season-ending injury to Tyrone Mings.

Lenglet probably wouldn’t be arriving as first-choice after the signing of Torres this summer, but he would certainly be a decent option for Villa.

Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lenglet, of course, spent last season on loan at Tottenham, and while he wasn’t brilliant for Spurs, he showed that he can more than hold his own in the Premier League.

This may be a deal that isn’t too difficult to do for Villa either. The 28-year-old is, quite clearly, surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, so it’s hard to imagine that Barcelona will be demanding a huge fee, and while his wages are sizeable, he will surely acknowledge that he’ll have to take a paycut after watching his stock fall in recent years.

There’s certainly a player in there with Lenglet. He’s got plenty of France caps, and he’s a La Liga winner with Barcelona, and while he may have regressed a little in recent years, with the right coaching and the right surroundings, he could be a star once again.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the final days of the transfer window.