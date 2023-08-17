Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa are about to clinch an ‘extraordinary’ signing

Aston Villa fans are having to wait a bit longer than they’d hoped for with regards to Nicolo Zaniolo’s arrival.

It has been common knowledge for the past few days that the Italy international would be joining Unai Emery’s Villans.

Now, it looks like the official announcement from Aston Villa will come tonight, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider has just taken to Twitter with an update about the 24-year-old as he heads to Villa.

Zaniolo is now on his way to the club to sign the contract that will kickstart his spell in claret and blue.

The deal is being completed after medical tests over the past 24 hours, added Romano.

As per the Birmingham Mail, Zaniolo travelled to Birmingham from Turkey earlier this week to finalise the move.

He will be joining the Villa Park outfit on a season-long loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Villa apparently identified the 24-year-old as a replacement for Emi Buendia.

The Argentine suffered a serious knee injury in training and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Birmingham Mail previously reported, Villa have agreed a £25million package with them for Zaniolo to join on an initial loan.

The attacking talent has been deemed ‘extraordinary‘, a ‘world star‘, and a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘ over the years.

Admittedly, Zaniolo’s injury record over the years has been a bit worrying, but last season he was fine for the most part.

It’ll be exciting to see the official announcement, and then to see how he fares for Villa over the course of the season.