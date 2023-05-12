Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal's midfield target is about to sign for Brighton











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Mahmoud Dahoud recently, but Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that he’s on the verge of joining Brighton and Hove Albion instead.

The Gunners’ priority in this summer’s transfer window is a new man in the middle of their park. They may even sign two new midfielders, and with the expensive Declan Rice said to be their top target, a cheaper second option was being looked at.

Borussia Dortmund star Dahoud, who will soon be a free agent, was reportedly one of them.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal midfield target Mahmoud Dahoud is close to joining Brighton

Sky Germany reported back in March that Arsenal are interested in signing Mahmoud Dahoud this summer.

The 27-year-old has been at Dortmund for almost six years now, and it has been confirmed that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires in July.

Arsenal have been one of the clubs interested in his services for a few months now, and as a free agent, he seemed like a very interesting option for the North Londoners.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Dahoud is on the verge of moving to the Premier League, but not to join Arsenal. He’s set to pen a deal with Brighton instead.

The journalist tweeted a few minutes ago: “Brighton are closing in on verbal agreement to sign Mahmoud Dahoud as free agent. Deal’s now very advanced, waiting to fix final details and then sign documents.

“Could be 3rd signing after João Pedro [done] and Milner [almost done] — if all goes to plan.”

TBR View:

This came out of nowhere, didn’t it?

Dahoud has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now, and it has been reported that Brighton are among the clubs interested in him.

However, nobody expected the Seagulls to be close to wrapping this deal up as early as in May.

Dahoud is a very good midfielder, and Brighton, going by their history, could potentially turn him into a £50 million player by this time next year.

