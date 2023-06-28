Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal now ‘very confident’ they’re going to sign ‘incredible’ player

Arsenal lodged their third bid for Declan Rice last night, and Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the Gunners are ‘very confident’ of signing him.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to get a deal ready for Rice. They’ve had two bids rejected by West Ham already, and following Manchester City’s arrival in the race, they had to come up with something big.

Arsenal have done exactly that, and Romano has provided a positive update on Twitter for Gunners fans.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are very confident they’ll sign Declan Rice after third bid

Everyone knew Arsenal were going to return with a third bid after their first two offers to sign Declan Rice were rejected by West Ham.

However, nobody quite expected them to table something that would smash the British transfer record.

David Ornstein revealed yesterday that Arsenal have lodged a mammoth £100 million bid with an additional £5 million offered in potential add-ons. That’s a package worth £15 million more than their last bid.

That is a statement offer from Arsenal, and Romano has now claimed that the Gunners are confident they’ll land the ‘incredible‘ Rice after making a few minor tweaks to this bid now.

He tweeted: “There are still things to discuss/clarify between Arsenal and West Ham over payment terms/deal structure after bid submitted for Declan Rice…but Arsenal are very confident now despite West Ham waiting for City.

“#AFC feel small changes to £105m bid can make it happen”

TBR View:

This is a massive statement of intent from Arsenal.

It would’ve been very easy for them to give up after treble winners Manchester City made their move this week, but Mikel Arteta and Edu are not messing around.

They have come back in with a massive offer, and it’s now down to minor changes in the structure of the deal to take this over the finishing line.

However, if Manchester City now come in with an even bigger bid, it’s back to square one for Arsenal.