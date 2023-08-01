Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal genuinely think ‘incredible’ player wants to sign for them now

David Raya emerged as a shock transfer target for Arsenal over the weekend.

Indeed, David Ornstein reported that the Gunners are in the mix to sign the Spaniard from Brentford now, and that took many of us by surprise.

Given that Arsenal already have a top class goalkeeper in the shape of Aaron Ramsdale, it was something of a shock to see Raya linked, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief Podcast, this is very much a deal that is on the cards.

According to Romano, Arsenal have had talks with Raya’s camp, and they are now led to believe that the ‘incredible’ goalkeeper wants the move.

Raya wants the move

Romano shared what he knows about Raya.

“The deal with Bayern is now complicated, but Arsenal had positive contacts on the player’s side. They believe that David Raya wants the move, he prefers Arsenal over Bayern as the next destination, now it’s important to understand how much Arsenal will invest on the goalkeeper if Matt Turner goes to Nottingham Forest. This is a goalkeeper domino with Sommer to Inter, Matt Turner to Forest, Arsenal and David Raya and Bayern looking for a new goalkeeper. The dominoes are starting and this week will be crucial,” Romano said.

Interesting

It’s very interesting to hear that Raya wants to join Arsenal as we would expect that he wouldn’t be the guaranteed number one at the Emirates.

Say what you will about Aaron Ramsdale, he’s barely put a foot wrong over the past two years, but the fact that Raya is being targeted may suggest that Mikel Arteta isn’t overly sold on the England international.

There’s still a long way to go before we can consider Raya to Arsenal a done deal, but it certainly sounds as though the Gunners are leading this race right now.