Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are tracking £68m star who plays like Cristian Romero

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Lisbon, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The Gunners had a solid summer transfer window. They brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya, and they’ve had a pretty good start to the season as well. The January transfer window is still a few months away, but it looks like Arsenal have a few names on their list already.

Diomande is one of them.

Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are tracking Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal were linked with a few central defenders in the summer, and Ousmane Diomande was one of them.

The talented 19-year-old defender is one of Sporting Lisbon’s gems. He is a magnificent footballer, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Portugal for a bigger league.

Portuguese outlet Record revealed recently that Arsenal had a £30 million bid rejected by Sporting for Diomande in the summer, but the Gunners have apparently ‘promised’ to return next year.

Sporting, unsurprisingly, want to keep hold of the Ivory Coast centre-back, who is protected by a £68.8 million (€80m) release clause.

Addressing all the rumours, Romano confirmed that Arsenal are tracking Diomande, but they aren’t the only ones who like the teenager.

He said on the Daily Briefing: “Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked strongly with Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande by the Portuguese press.

“I’m told he’s a player they’ve been tracking for a long time, but it’s not only Arsenal. There are three or four clubs monitoring Diomande for the future, but it was never a negotiation this summer as he wasn’t for sale.”

He plays like Tottenham’s Cristian Romero

Ousmane Diomande is one of the best teenage central defenders in world football, and everyone who has watched him play knows his potential is huge.

Football Talent Scout have gone as far as comparing him to Tottenham Hotspur and Argentina defender Cristian Romero, who was recently labelled by Lionel Messi as the best defender in the world right now.

The website writes: “In terms of similar players, Tottenham Hotspurs’ Cristian Romero shares a lot of similarities with Diomande.

“This is due to them both being comfortable when receiving the ball, being quick enough to cover ground when needed, however they can both be a bit rash and commit fouls that are not necessary which can lead to mistakes and dangerous situations.”