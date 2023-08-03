Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Joao Cancelo this summer, but the Manchester City man has apparently agreed personal terms with Barcelona now.

The Gunners have had an excellent window so far. They’ve brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, while they are said to be in talks to bring David Raya to the club next.

Rumours about Cancelo joining Arsenal, however, refuse to go away, but if Romano’s latest tweet about the situation today is to be believed, the player wants to join Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Joao Cancelo has agreed terms with Barcelona

Arsenal and Barcelona have both been linked with a move to sign Joao Cancelo for months now.

Mikel Arteta worked with the Portugal international at Manchester City, and after the success of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates, this move made a lot of sense.

Arsenal signed Timber last month and we thought that would bring an end to all the rumours about Cancelo. However, just yesterday, 90min claimed that the Gunners remain keen to sign him this month.

Romano, however, has revealed today that Cancelo wants to join Barcelona and has even agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants, who Arsenal beat 5-3 in a friendly last week.

The journalist tweeted: “Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barça, he wants the move… and Xavi wants him since January as priority target.

“Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure.”

TBR View:

Do Arsenal really need Cancelo?

Don’t get us wrong, the Portugal international is an amazing footballer. Signed from Juventus for £60 million (BBC) in 2019, he was one of Manchester City’s best players for years, but Pep Guardiola doesn’t want him anymore.

To add to that, Arsenal have more than enough options in the positions he plays – Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all excellent players.

We really don’t think Arsenal need Cancelo, but if Mikel Arteta really wants him, Gunners fans should trust their boss.