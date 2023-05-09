Fabrizio Romano says £40m Arsenal target is not close to Barcelona move











Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal transfer target Ruben Neves is not close to a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Wolves midfielder Neves has been linked to both Arsenal and Manchester United this season, via The Sun. It is also reported by The Telegraph that Wolves would be happy to accept around £40million for Neves.

The Portuguese international has been at Wolves for nearly six years. He is a key player and is the club captain of the side. Despite this, his contract expires next summer and he has no intention of signing a new deal.

Due to this, Wolves are seemingly looking to cash in this summer on a player Goal.com deemed “one of the Premier League’s top midfield talents”.

Neves has been linked with a move to Barcelona in a move which sees Ansu Fati head in the other direction, via The Daily Mail.

Romano has now provided a new update on these transfer rumours.

(Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

It is great news for Arsenal fans to see that Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal target Ruben Neves and his rumoured Barcelona move.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano said: “Barcelona are currently not advancing with Ansu Fati x Rubén Neves swap deal with Wolves despite links. Neves and Ansu share the same agent — but the Portuguese midfielder isn’t a priority target for Barça manager Xavi.”

This is a very positive update for Arsenal. The “outstanding” midfielder has shown he is one of the best in the Premier League whilst playing for Wolves.

He is a great box-to-box midfielder and is also great at taking set-pieces. It would be good for Arsenal to strengthen the depth in their midfield and Neves would be the ideal signing.

With Arsenal in the Champions League next season and currently battling for the title, you’d think there’s a high chance Neves may consider a move.

(Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)