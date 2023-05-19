Fabrizio Romano says 40-year-old director is not an option for Tottenham anymore











Tottenham Hotspur were said to be interested in appointing Johannes Spors as their new sporting director, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that he is no longer an option.

Spurs’ search for a new manager has taken a backseat because the priority at the moment is a brand new sporting director. Fabio Paratici had to leave the club after his appeal to overturn his ban was rejected and his role is still vacant.

Spors, who is a Global Sports Director for multiple clubs, was reportedly a target, but that move will not happen now, Romano claimed on Twitter early this morning.

Fabrizio Romano says Johannes Spors is not an option for Tottenham anymore

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed two weeks ago that Johannes Spors was being targetted to become Tottenham‘s next sporting director.

The 40-year-old is currently the Global Sports Director at five different clubs – Melbourne Victory, Genoa, Standard Liege, Vasco Da Gama and Red Star Belgrade.

It was always going to be difficult to lure him away from his difficult commitments, but Plettenberg revealed that Tottenham did make contact with Spors over the vacant role.

Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update on the German, and he has revealed that Spors is no longer a candidate to become Tottenham’s next sporting director.

He tweeted: “Tottenham will decide on new director in the next days — then it will be time to advance in talks for new head coach.

“Understand Johannes Spors is no longer in talks with Tottenham due to different vision of director role.”

TBR View:

Daniel Levy has to make a decision as quickly as possible.

The end of the season is just over a week away, and Spurs should’ve ideally had all their plans for the summer transfer window ready by this point.

However, with neither a manager nor a sporting director in place, it is really difficult to understand what Spurs’ plans are for the new Premier League season.

Levy has been a busy man for a few weeks now, but he now needs to get things done ASAP!

