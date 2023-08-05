Fabrizio Romano says 25-year-old who is faster than Christian Pulisic has now agreed to join West Ham

West Ham’s hunt for a new defensive midfielder may soon be over.

The Hammers have gone all around the houses in search for a Declan Rice replacement this summer with every player from Joao Palhinha to James Ward-Prowse considered.

However, it now looks as though the Hammers are closing in on a new player in that position as, according to Fabrizio Romano, the east London club have now agreed personal terms with Edson Alvarez,

The 25-year-old has been a target for the Hammers for a little while now, and it looks as though they may be about to get their man.

Alvarez himself has given the move the greenlight, and it looks as though West Ham now just need to agree a fee with Ajax.

Of course, that is always easier said than done.

Ajax are known for being strict negotiators in the transfer market, and after already selling Jurrien Timber to Arsenal this summer, they’re not under that much pressure to let another one of their stars go.

Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alvarez is an interesting case study in terms of the type of player he is.

Indeed, he truly is marmite. You either love him or you hate him.

Described as ‘invaluable’ by Rio Ferdinand, Alvarez clearly has some fans out there, but in the same breath, Wesley Sneijder has previously slammed the player for his lack of ability.

Another criticism that has been thrown at Alvarez is that he’s ‘too slow’, but according to The Speeds Database, Alvarez is no slouch. In fact, he’s clocked a higher top speed than Christian Pulisic – a winger who is considered to be very quick.

It would be very intriguing to see how Alvarez gets on in the Premier League, and it looks as though we may be seeing him in Claret and Blue before too long.