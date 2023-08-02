Fabrizio Romano rubbishes reports that ‘excellent’ Arsenal player is set to leave

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu with a move to Italian side Inter Milan.

Romano shared the update on X and said that Tomiyasu hasn’t been offered to any Italian sides and is part of Arsenal’s plans.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He continued to say the situation would only change if Arsenal signed a new full-back.

Romano said: “Takehiro Tomiyasu hasn’t been offered to any Italian club despite reports.

“He’s regular part of Arsenal plans

“Situation could only change if Arsenal sign new fullback but nothing close or advanced at the moment.”

This Romano update will probably be comforting to Arsenal fans who will be in no rush to see Tomiyasu leave the club in this window.

Tomiyasu joined back in the summer of 2021 and has barely put a foot wrong in his performances.

The only frustration with Tomiyasu’s time at the club will be his run of injuries.

The Japan international offers the squad so much with his consistency and flexibility on the field, but simply hasn’t been available enough.

However, with Tomiyasu now returning to full fitness, it doesn’t seem an opportune time to offload the player.

Of course, Tomiyasu isn’t the only Arsenal player that Inter Milan have been linked with in this window.

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has been subject to heavy interest from the Serie A side.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

However, Arsenal have a slightly different position on Balogun – he can leave for the right price.

After hearing Romano’s update Arsenal fans will be relieved that Tomiyasu wouldn’t be following the Hale End graduate in any move.

Although the defender isn’t guaranteed a start this year, especially after the arrival of Jurrien Timber, he’ll definitely have a big role to play.

Arsenal have of course made a coveted return to the Champions League and will need to rely on their squad more than ever.

And whilst departures are on the mind for Edu and Mikel Arteta, it doesn’t seem that Tomiyasu, who Tony Adams hailed as ‘excellent’ is one of them.