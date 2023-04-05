Fabrizio Romano reveals four managers being considered for Leicester City











Fabrizio Romano has dropped a big update as he has revealed the four managers being considered for the Leicester City job.

Brendan Rodgers had a shocking season with Leicester. Despite this, he will no doubt go down as one of the best managers in their history.

With the Foxes, Rodgers won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. They also played in Europe twice whilst he was in charge.

Due to this, whoever follows will no doubt have a lot of pressure on them if they manage to keep the club up.

Three former Premier League managers linked to Leicester City job

The options for Leicester City manager include an ex-Everton, an ex-Leeds and an ex-Southampton manager. Romano tweeted: “Some options being considered for the Leicester job, apart from Rafa Benitez who’s in the frame since Sunday.

“Curiously three coaches on the radar share the ‘Red Bull structure’ profile: Ralph Hassenhuttl, Oscar Garcia and Jesse Marsch.”

Ralph Hassenhuttl and Jesse Marsch were sacked from their jobs at Southampton and Leeds this season. Rafa Benitez left Newcastle in 2019.

For those who are unsure, Oscar Garcia does not have Premier League experience. He most recently managed Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in 2022.

All of these managers have shown elements of success, with Marsch doing very well to keep Leeds in the Premier League last season. Whether the manager options are being considered as a short-term answer or a long-term answer is unsure.

The Foxes are currently sitting in the relegation zone. Whoever comes in has a very tough task of keeping the squad up and boosting morale.

