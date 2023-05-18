Fabrizio Romano relays update involving Rangers and Jose Cifuentes











Rangers are looking to do their business early this transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Ibrox transfer target Jose Cifuentes.

The Gers are going to finish second in the Scottish Premiership for a second season in a row.

Due to this, Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking to massively strengthen the Ibrox squad. It is no shock to see them already linked to targets, like Cifuentes.

The 24-year-old central midfielder currently plays in the MLS for Los Angeles FC and has massively impressed. He was also linked to Leeds this season.

(Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

The ‘rising talent‘ looks like a very astute signing for Rangers. He is a key player for LAFC and has featured 10 times this season so far, picking up two assists.

He has already won three trophies, so he will not be one who needs to be taught how to win silverware in Scotland should he head there.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano shared an exciting update on the midfielder, relaying The 4th Official’s report.

The transfer insider said: “Rangers are advancing for the signing of LAFC midfielder José Cifuentes — talks are progressing to crucial stages.

“The agents of the player has met with the club few days ago — all the parties confident to get the deal done soon.”

This is very exciting news for fans of Rangers. They need to bolster their squad massively and bringing in Cifuentes would do just that.

With him still young, he has the potential to get even better and grow as a player in Scotland. He also is highly-rated by his country Ecuador, where he has 15 international caps.

(Photo by Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/Getty Images).