Fabrizio Romano provides very latest Tottenham manager update











Fabrizio Romano has been giving the very latest update on the Tottenham manager situation right now.

Spurs are looking for a new permanent boss despite handing the role to Cristian Stellini until the end of the season.

However, there has been little talk of Stellini being a name Spurs will consider for the long-term. The main name a lot of Tottenham fans to see appointed is Julian Nagelsmann.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

And speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel this afternoon, Fabrizio Romano gave the latest Tottenham manager news.

“Honestly it’s true that Tottenham have had some internal discussion about Nagelsmann. I am not aware of any proposal to Nagelsmann, I’m not aware of anything that has been passed between them at this stage,” Romano said.

“I’m sure that they weren’t that close to appointment Nagelsmann. I’m told it was not that advanced. Let’s see with Tottenham what’s going to happen because Nagelsmann was one of the names. I’m sure they have a long list with many candidates, they have five or six candidates to get the job.



“Daniel Levy wants to decide in the next weeks. I’m sure it’s going to take some time to decide who is going to get the Tottenham job, it’s not something that is going to be resolved in a few days or weeks. It will take time.”

TBR’s View: Tottenham will worry about Chelsea

Chelsea getting rid of Graham Potter is the last thing Tottenham fans wanted to see right now.

Spurs thought they’d be having the pick of the best managers in Europe but with the Blues moving on from Potter, they are both now fishing in the same pond.

Chelsea will also chuck money at it if they feel it necessary. And with Spurs coming off the back of an expensive mistake in Antonio Conte, Daniel Levy might be wanting to rein it in a bit.