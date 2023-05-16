Fabrizio Romano provides update on 'world-class' Aston Villa target











Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Marco Asensio and journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on his future.

It has been heavily reported that the Villans really want to snap up the Spaniard. His current contract at Real Madrid expires this summer.

Due to this, a club could have the chance of picking up a massive bargain by signing Asensio on a free transfer this summer.

With contract talks unknown at this current time, Romano’s latest update is huge news for those trying to chase the star.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The ‘world-class‘ star has been a key player for many years. Despite this, lately, he has started to see himself feature on the bench a lot more.

Romano has reported what Asensio wants to do with his future. He tweeted: “Marco Asensio’s priority has always been to extend the contract and stay at Real Madrid. There’s interest from English and Italian clubs on free move but he hopes to stay.

“Talks over new deal are progressing, it’s not done yet but discussions will continue.”

The three-time Champions League winner has massively enjoyed his time with Real Madrid. He came from their academy and it is no shock to see him want to stay at the club.

With his contract expiring, this decision may sadly be out of his hands. If this is the case then the Villa move would suit all parties.

Villa look like finishing in the top eight and could also qualify for Europe. At the club, Asensio would be a marquee signing and would play consistently. It would be a huge statement of intent if Villa manage to sign him.

(Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)