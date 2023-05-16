Fabrizio Romano provides update on 'tireless' £52m Liverpool target











Fabrizio Romano has provided a new transfer update on reported Liverpool midfield target Manuel Ugarte.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been linked for some time. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have reportedly entered the race relatively recently as they look to build on their great season.

No doubt other Premier League sides will be keen to sign the Sporting Lisbon player. The great thing about this player is he reportedly has a £52million release clause so there won’t be a transfer bidding war.

Romano is one of the most reliable journalists around, so fans who want the Uruguayan international will be keen to hear the latest.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

With the 22-year-old midfielder linked to big clubs, it is no shock to see agent Jorge Mendes getting involved. It will be interesting the see where he ends up.

Romano tweeted: “Jorge Mendes is taking care of Manuel Ugarte’s future. Talks will continue with Premier League clubs ahead of summer move, very concrete possibility.

“There’s interest from 3 PL clubs but no agreement with any team yet. The race is open. Release clause: €60m.”

Ugarte has been praised by many, with one saying: “With a tireless engine, Ugarte’s main appeal though is his sheer brawn and strength. He is a mentality monster with great guile and physical attributes.”

The ‘powerhouse‘ midfielder has been on fire this season. He showed how good he was in the Europa League when he scored a goal from the halfway line to help knock out Arsenal. It was an embarrassing moment for the Gunners at the Emirates.

He would be a great signing for both Liverpool and Aston Villa. They both need some more quality in midfield and the £52million star would definitely add that.

He also has the potential the become even better. With him performing so well at such a young age, he definitely has a bright future.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)