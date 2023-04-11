Fabrizio Romano provides update on future of Elliot Anderson











Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of exciting young Newcastle United talent Elliot Anderson.

The 20 year-old is a player that Newcastle fans are intrigued to see more and they rate him very highly. With the sheer amount of wealth the club now has, there is no doubt some worry for their academy talent.

Newcastle are able to buy top players, and with the possibility of Champions League football, they will need to strengthen their team.

Those like Anderson are on the edge of the senior squad. Clearly Anderson is highly rate by Eddie Howe as he has played 19 times this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Anderson is still young. Due to this, there is the question to be asked as to whether the midfielder should be in the squad and play every now and then, or sent out on loan so he can grow and play consistently.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano was speaking about his future. He said: “A decision on what to do with Elliot Anderson next season has not yet been made. I’m told Eddie Howe asked the team and the club to be totally focused on qualifying for the Champions League before they make any decision – this is also why no talks are taking place for new signings yet – Newcastle will take their time.

“They are happy with Elliot’s impact and development but his future is open and undecided at the moment.”

Newcastle fans should not be worried. As stated by Romano, those in charge clearly rate Anderson. His contract is until 2026, so they don’t have to worry about losing him on a free transfer either.

Joey Barton was full of praise for the player when he was on loan at Bristol Rovers. He said: “Elliot has been brilliant for us from the first day we brought him in.”

For now, the Magpies still have a lot to play for this season. It also gives Anderson the chance to prove himself whenever he is selected.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

