Fabrizio Romano drops positive update on future of ‘brilliant’ Liverpool ace

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s stance around their winger Luis Diaz being sold this summer.

Romano tweeted the latest on Luis Diaz. He said: “Liverpool have no intention to consider €50m verbal approach from Al Hilal for Luís Díaz.

“He’s part of Jurgen Klopp long term plans. Liverpool want Luís to stay and be part of the squad this season despite Saudi calls.”

The “brilliant” Colombian international has been a good talent for the club and is no doubt a great Premier League attacker.

It is no shock to hear that they do not want to sell him despite the £45million being offered by him.

With Liverpool finishing fifth last season and missing out on the Champions League, they will not want to lose their better players and reduce the quality of their squad.

Indeed, Klopp named Diaz in Liverpool’s starting XI for their pre-season friendly against Karlsruher on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With a full pre-season under his belt after suffering an injury last season, we will no doubt see the best of Diaz next season.

He was unlucky to suffer a long-term injury but when he returned towards the end of the last campaign, he looked very good.

The winger is a key asset for the club and Liverpool have some great depth in attack.

Having five-six players that are all top quality available is a huge bonus for the club.

This is emphasised more when they are competing with a huge club like Manchester City for the title.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are looking to sign some top talent from the European leagues and they are willing to offer a lot of money.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diaz is key to Liverpool’s success next season so it is great to see that the player will be most-likely staying at the club past the summer.

There is a lot of potential in Liverpool’s squad and it would be very shocking to see them not compete for the Premier League title again.