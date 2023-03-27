Fabrizio Romano provides Manu Kone update, amid links to Liverpool











Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is set to be one of the hottest names on the market this summer.

Kone has been in super form for the German side and is believed to be being monitored by a number of top English sides, as well as leading European clubs.

Wanted man

As we already know, Kone is on the radar of Liverpool. Reports back in January claimed the Reds were looking into signing the midfielder as they sought new additions.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel today, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are already exploring deals to sign Kone.

“It’s my understanding that three clubs at this moment are leading the race. One for sure is Chelsea. They have many players in the list. We know that Manu Kone is a player they are following. Manchester United are following the player as well, and Kone is appreciated by PSG too,” Romano said.

“Other clubs still have time to enter the race. But these clubs are already exploring the situation. It is my understanding that any move will be worth at least 50m Euros and add-ons. So it’s going to be an expensive deal for Manu Kone.”

TBR’s View: Kone would be quality at Liverpool

It’s going to be so important for Liverpool to get it right this summer. They want to land Jude Bellingham as we all know but getting the right names around him is just as vital.

Manu Kone certainly seems like a player who is ready to take the next step in his career. He’s done so well in Germany that the next natural progression is for him to make a big move abroad.

Liverpool would be a more than suitable destination for Kone. And if the Reds can get Bellingham, Kone, and maybe one more, then they’re really back in the game.