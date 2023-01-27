Fabrizio Romano offers an update on Arsenal's interest in Moises Caicedo











Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Arsenal have made a £60 million bid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Mikel Arteta said at his press conference before facing Manchester City tonight that he wants a new midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

As per Sky Sports, he said: “We need some more cover in midfield, ideally, if we can. But this market is complicated.

“But as I always say, the most important thing is we get the performances and the time on the pitch with the players we already have on the pitch are really good.”

Arsenal have made bid for Caicedo – Romano

Romano claims the Gunners have made a bid which would be the second biggest fee Arsenal have paid in their entire history.

Only the price they paid for Nicolas Pepe during the reign of Unai Emery would be bigger than signing Caicedo for £60 million.

But TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook claims that there is no chance Arsenal accept £60 million for the midfielder and they do not want to sell this month.

#AFC would not get Caicedo for £60m and #BHAFC don't want to sell this window. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 27, 2023

Arsenal’s major bid for Caicedo is perhaps something of a surprise as they have seemingly made Declan Rice their top target for the summer.

They could get both across two different windows but that would be an expensive undertaking when they have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey too.

It remains to be seen how hard Arsenal push for Caicedo to boost their title hopes, with Mo Elneny apparently at risk of missing the remainder of the season through injury.