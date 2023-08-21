Fabrizio Romano now shares latest Mohammed Kudus to West Ham update late last night

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now given his latest update on the deal to bring Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus to West Ham United.

Speaking on YouTube last night, Romano said that a deal is currently in deadlock.

Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images

Romano shared that any deal is close to being off given negotiations aren’t advancing between the two clubs for Kudus.

Romano said: “Kudus and West Ham, the deal at the moment is in total standby.

“Close to be off because at the moment the negotiations are not advancing between West Ham and Ajax for Kudus.

“So let’s see what happens for Kudus during the week.”

That won’t be good news for West Ham fans who will be keen to sign their side to build on a positive start to the season.

Despite losing key man Declan Rice, and struggling to make progress early in the transfer window, David Moyes’ side now have four points from their opening two games.

Debutant James Ward-Prowse was a glowing example of the good work West Ham have now been doing in the transfer market.

And although this Romano update isn’t the one West Ham fans would want, there’s surely still some hope Kudus could arrive at the club.

Although West Ham have now strengthened in midfield with the mentioned Ward-Prowse and other new signing Edson Alvarez, they are still lacking in offensive areas.

Lucas Paqueta has been deployed in a more advanced role as a result in the sides’ first two league games.

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates Images/Getty Images

But with Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic both departing to Italy for sizable fees, it would be a surprise not to see Moyes’ side strengthen.

A bid has also been placed for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

And if West Ham could secure both of their targets, Doku and Kudus, then it really would be a brilliant end to the window.

This may not be the Romano update West Ham fans wanted right now, but a deal for Kudus isn’t completely off just yet.