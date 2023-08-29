Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that two clubs are now trying to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

Romano took to social media to share the latest information on the 27-year-old’s future.

Time is running out for clubs to do their final pieces of business in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have made four great signings and appear to be concentrating on outgoings now.

Kieran Tierney has headed out on loan to Real Sociedad to play more minutes in La Liga.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares will be hoping to secure moves to other clubs in the coming days.

One player who is also attracting interest is centre-back Rob Holding.

Holding doesn’t appear to be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans after filling in for William Saliba towards the end of last season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Described as a ‘fantastic’ defender by Kevin Campbell last season, it might be time for him to find a new team.

Fabrizio Romano has shared that two clubs are keen on signing Holding from Arsenal in the next few days.

It’s now up to Arsenal to decide the terms of the move and whether they want Holding to move on a permanent move or just on loan.

Romano says clubs are trying to sign Arsenal defender Holding

Posting on social media, Romano said: “Understand Mallorca and Sevilla both asked for conditions of potential Rob Holding deal this week.

“There are also PL clubs informed on Holding situation, as he’s still expected to leave.”

Given the injuries and suspensions Arsenal have suffered already this season, it’s clear that Holding isn’t part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Holding hasn’t even been named on the bench for any of Arsenal’s first three Premier League fixtures.

Even an injury to new signing Jurrien Timber hasn’t changed Arteta’s mind about keeping Holding around as an option.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It will be interesting to see which clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Holding from Arsenal.

The Gunners might prefer a move to Mallorca or Sevilla so he can’t come back to haunt them this season.