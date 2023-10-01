Fabrizio Romano now says Arsenal will advance contract talks with £50m player very soon

Fabrizio Romano has shared that Arsenal are now working to extend Ben White’s contract and progress is expected soon.

Romano shared the update on X and said that White was next on the list after an extension was agreed with Martin Odegaard.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The journalist also confirmed that Arsenal are very happy with the defender’s performances and attitude this season.

Romano said: “Arsenal are working to extend Ben White’s contract as he’s next one in the list after Martin Odegaard.

“Club very happy with his performances and attitude. New deal talks to advance soon.”

This will of course be excellent news for Arsenal fans following White’s part in a dominant 4-0 win against Bournemouth yesterday.

White scored Arsenal’s fourth and performed brilliantly for Mikel Arteta on the right side.

It did seem that Arteta was keen to restore White to a central role this season.

However, following the significant injury to Jurrien Timber, White has now been deployed on the right once again.

And much like last season, £50m White has been an incredibly consistent presence for Arsenal.

Romano says White’s contract is now a priority for Arsenal

Although Timber is missing, Arsenal do still have plenty of options at right back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been brilliant in his limited chances this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Moreover, Thomas Partey was often deployed in an inverted position on right before his untimely injury.

So it’s still a big show of confidence that Arteta almost never chooses a side that doesn’t contain the Englishman.

And White’s contract talks are a great sign of how proactive Arsenal are being with the management of their squad.

Several key players have now signed new deals in the last year or so and Arsenal are placing themselves in a strong position moving forward.