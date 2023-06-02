Fabrizio Romano hints at imminent Arsenal contract update











Arsenal have reportedly made a breakthrough in negotiations with Reiss Nelson.

On Friday evening, both the Daily Mail and Fabrizio Romano reported about the Gunners winger.

Sami Mokbel wrote on the former that Nelson is now “expected” to sign a new Arsenal contract.

The 24-year-old has agreed a new deal in principle, added the reporter.

‘Barring any last-minute hitches, Nelson will sign a long-term contract,’ added Mokbel.

‘Understood to be an initial four years.’

Meanwhile, Romano took to Twitter with an update on a report he posted last week.

He simply posted two hourglass emojis, suggesting an announcement could be imminent.

Hopefully it won’t be long before Arsenal announce a new contract for Nelson.

The Hale End graduate has been a solid option for the Gunners, impressing when called upon.

Nelson very nearly etched his name in Arsenal folklore in March with his late goal against Bournemouth.

Had the Gunners won the title, that would’ve likely been his ‘Macheda moment’ for his boyhood club.

Nelson may have not had much game time, but it’s great to see he’s eager to stay and fight for his place.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He has just the right drive and attitude that Mikel Arteta desires from his players, hence a new contract.

Arteta described Nelson as a ‘really important‘ member of the squad just two months ago.

Now, it looks as though his journey at N5 will continue, and hopefully it’ll be a fruitful one for player and club.