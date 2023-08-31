Fabrizio Romano has just shared latest update on Tanguy Ndombele ahead of deadline day

Fabrizio Romano has just shared the latest news on the future of Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele ahead of deadline day.

Sharing the update via X, Romano said that Inter Milan have not yet submitted any formal bid for Ndombele.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

However, he did mention that the club have now enquired about a deal for the Frenchman.

Romano also shared that Turkish side Galatasaray remain keen on signing Ndombele in case any other deals may collapse.

Romano said: “Inter have not submitted any formal bid for Tanguy Ndombele yet, just asked for conditions of the deal — waiting for the internal decision.

“Galatasaray remain keen on signing Ndombele in case any European loan deal collapses.”

This will be a significant update for Tottenham fans who will probably now be hoping that Ndombele departs.

Although Ndombele has always looked on the cusp of doing great things for the club, his £200k-a-week wages weigh heavy for a player not playing football.

Ndombele is yet to make a competitive match day squad under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Romano shares that Tottenham are receiving plenty of interest in Ndombele

Ndombele is one of several players that Spurs are said to be keen to move on before tomorrow.

And fans will probably be hoping that Romano will be dropping exclusive news on many Tottenham departures in the next 48 hours.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

That’s because Spurs may still be active in the market if they can offload players according to reports.

And Ndombele’s wages being offloaded would seem very significant.

Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez are two other players being continually linked with a move away.

Sanchez is said to have fresh interest from French side Monaco.

Eric Dier on the other hand has seen a loan bid rejected by the club from Burnley.

It’s an exciting few days for Tottenham fans, and they may be hoping this Ndombele update leads to a departure.