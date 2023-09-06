Fabrizio Romano has just dropped transfer update about ‘exceptional’ Aston Villa player

Aston Villa look set to lose one of their players despite the summer transfer window being shut for Premier League clubs.

The latest Aston Villa transfer news is around Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho. It looks like a transfer is imminent.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the latest transfer update. He said: “Al Duhail are now closing in on Philippe Coutinho deal! Agreement being sealed with Aston Villa on loan move with salary covered.

“Coutinho accepted 10 days ago as he rejected approaches from Besiktas and Betis to join Qatari side Al Duhail. Here we go, soon.”

Philippe Coutinho set to leave Aston Villa on loan

The ‘exceptional‘ midfielder is on £125k-a-week at the club and therefore offloading him on loan this summer in a move which will apparently cover his wages frees up a lot of money for the Premier League club.

Sadly, apart from a few glimpses, Coutinho has never been able to showcase his high ceiling which fans will remember he had at Liverpool.

With other top attackers in the squad and with Coutinho getting minimal game time, a loan move away from the club seems sensible for now.

The Brazilian is now 31 years-old and this loan probably suggests that Villa will try to sell him in the near future if possible.

It has been a sad spell for Coutinho at Aston Villa since his loan was made permanent and fans will be wondering what has happened to the player who has so much quality.

Hopefully he can get consistent game time in Qatar and Aston Villa can continue their good form without him this season.