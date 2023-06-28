Fabrizio Romano has just dropped some exciting news for Tottenham fans

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to the signing of James Maddison and Fabrizio Romano has just shared some very exciting news about the transfer.

Romano already reported earlier that the transfer was close to happening but now his latest update is even better for Tottenham fans.

Maddison is a big talent and the English international was also reportedly attracting the interest of Newcastle this summer.

With Leicester City relegated Maddison was never going to drop down to the Championship. Now it looks like the player has his big move.

With the English player one of the top attacking midfield talents in the division, Spurs and new man Ange Postecoglou have picked up a great signing.

Romano tweeted where the deal is currently at and its great news for fans of the club. He reported: “James Maddison has signed contract as new Tottenham player.

“Medical done in the morning as expected. Here we go confirmed — just waiting for club statement to announce £40m deal.”

This is a big update from the Italian journalist. It suggests that the announcement is very close and that Maddison will be a Spurs player next season.

Despite the poor form of Leicester last season, Maddison was one of few shining lights in the team. The 26 year-old managed 10 goals and nine assists in 30 appearances.

He will now be hoping that Harry Kane stays at the club. If he does, the striker being supported by the creative midfielder will be a lethal combination. It will frighten Premier League defences.