Fabrizio Romano has just dropped really ‘positive’ update involving Newcastle United

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has just shared a really positive update which is something all Newcastle fans will be delighted to hear.

The latest update is around star Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a top signing and a fan favourite ever since he joined and now it looks like he could be at the club for a longer period.

Romano tweeted the exciting update. He said: “Newcastle make significant progress in negotiations to extend Bruno Guimarães contract, agreement now on the verge of being completed

“Positive secret talks took place last 10 days — still final details to iron out then time to sign. Bruno’s new deal, close”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle in talks to extend contract Bruno Guimaraes

The 25 year-old midfielder was a quality signing and he has been a huge reason for Newcastle’s recent success.

The Brazilian was key in helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season and no doubt he will be a very key asset again this season.

Being able to tie him down to a longer contract is great news and means that they should have him for many years. His current contract expires in 2026.

It also shows how far the club have come and their relegation battling days only a couple of seasons ago feel like they never happened.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Being able to sign top players is a positive, but being able to tie down star players to longer contracts is huge for the club.

They managed an incredible achievement last season and players at the club like Guimaraes must feel like it was not a one-off as they are ready to commit their future to the Magpies.