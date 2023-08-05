Fabrizio Romano gives latest update on Bernardo Silva, amid PSG and Barcelona interest

Fabrizio Romano has been giving an update on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva today, amid constant links with a move to Barcelona.

The midfielder has been an essential cog for City in recent years and remains a player Pep Guardiola loves to have his in his XI.

However, rumours of a move to Barca and even PSG persist.

But speaking on his YouTube channel this afternoon, Romano has said that City have ramped things up a bit and now told both Barcelona and PSG directly that in their eyes, Bernardo Silva is simply not for sale.

“They (Barclona) love Bernardo Silva. They have tried to approach player and club side in recent days. But, what’s the point?,” Romano said.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

“I’ve told you already that Man City’s position is clear. But what I can add, today, is that we are waiting to understand the player position of course. But Man City position is very strong and clear, even more today. Manchester City consider Bernado Silva not on the market. They don’t want to negotiate. So they have sent a communication to both Barcelona and PSG in recent days telling them they do not want to negotiate.

“The only way to change this is with Bernardo forcing or trying to push. City are also prepared to offer Silva a new deal and will be offered in the next few days.”

City signed Silva for just shy of £44m and he has been a revelation ever since, winning multiple titles.

City right to force the issue on Silva

Manchester City have always been open to moving players on under Pep Guardiola but there comes a point where they have to dig their heels a bit as well.

With Bernardo Silva, and with City losing the likes of Mahrez this summer, it feels more important than ever that they keep their midfielder.

And it looks like they’re getting tough with these interested clubs.

City and Bernardo are perfect for each other really and while ever he is there, the midfield will be top quality. City fans, then, will be hoping a new deal can be sorted ASAP.