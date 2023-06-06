Fabrizio Romano drops update on future of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha











Wilfried Zaha’s future is something very unknown right now and Fabrizio Romano has dropped a new update on the Crystal Palace player.

Crystal Palace know that the future of Zaha is in the hands of the player. This is due to his contract expiring at the end of June.

Recent reports have suggested that Atletico Madrid are the latest club to be interested in Zaha. Other reports suggest clubs in Saudi Arabia want him.

With so much doubt, Palace fans do not know his future at all, and it looks like Zaha is unsure whether he should stay or go.

The attacking winger will no doubt go down as a Crystal Palace legend. He has made over 400 appearances and scored over 90 goals for the club.

Romano has now provided an update on his future. He tweeted: “Wilfried Zaha has not agreed terms with Al Nassr at this stage. Saudi club has approached him but nothing done.

“Understand Zaha’s priority remains European football, attracting strong interest from Champions League clubs.”

This is no doubt good news to hear that the player has not agreed any talks with Al Nassr at this current time. No doubt the player deserves a chance at European football after being such an instrumental player for the last decade.

With him now 30 years-old and out of contract, it is the last time that he can make a big move. Due to this, you can understand why he is taking his time to decide.

Despite this, the Eagles need to find out sooner rather than later what the ‘phenomenal‘ star wants to do as they need to plan their summer window.

